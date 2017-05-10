HeinekenA 0.0: Great taste, all natur...

HeinekenA 0.0: Great taste, all natural, only 69 calories and zero alcohol

May 2017: HEINEKEN today presented its latest innovation, HeinekenA 0.0, a non-alcoholic lager brewed with a unique recipe for a distinct balanced taste - and only 69 calories per 33cl bottle. Initially available in 14 markets in 2017, the brand's iconic green label has been turned blue - the colour associated with the alcohol free category.

