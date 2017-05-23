Functional beverages in Asia: Start-ups need to 'redress the health balance'

Functional beverage start-ups in Asia should not get fixated on making and securing official health and efficacy claims before launching, and could look instead to "wrap up" products alongside more holistic therapies such as Tai Chi. Sophia Nadur, the founder and CEO of UK-based Tg Green Teas, has over 20 years marketing and innovation experience with Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, and Kraft/MondelA'z.

