Food Starter helps entrepreneurs break into the competitive food and beverage industry

Launching a food business takes more than secret family recipe - it also takes money, equipment, space and in-depth knowledge about regulations, distribution and marketing, which can be hard for some startups to coordinate by themselves. In Toronto, Canada, the non-profit incubator Food Starter can help young companies check all these boxes and accelerate growth by providing shared production, packaging, storage and distribution infrastructure in addition to a four-phase program focused on developing, launching and scaling food businesses.

