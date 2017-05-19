Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) ...

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Position Raised by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 539,082 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period.

