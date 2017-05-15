Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Position Decreased by Scout Investments Inc.
Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 52.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period.
