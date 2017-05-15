Estremera: Content in our smallness
But many times, we get so ensconced in our daily existence, buoyed by our circle of friends and associates, and seeing only what our own daily existence provides... we see only the small world we live in. And then you get to meet people who look outwards at a global scale and you realize how small-minded you have allowed yourself to be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|8
|Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1...
|Apr '17
|ardith
|1
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|4
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Do Sin Taxes Really Work?
|Mar '17
|DickEly3
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC