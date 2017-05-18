Dollar General to Celebrate Summer with Hot Prices and Exclusive Products
"Dollar General remains focused on delivering everyday low prices and value to our customers throughout the upcoming summer months and is thrilled to provide exclusive product offers and considerable savings through our digital coupon program," said Todd Vasos, Dollar General's CEO. "Additionally, having some of America's top brands deliver exclusive and limited-edition products in our stores reflects our strength as the sector leader and vast retail footprint represented by more than 13,600 locations in 44 states."
