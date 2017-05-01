DIY Wolverine automatic claws with real blades - CNET

You shouldn't use these claws to re-enact scenes from "Logan" -- but if you're looking to slice open a soda can, these are what you want. Even though having a mutant power of adamantium claws is both a gift and a curse to Wolverine in the X-Men films, and the most recent superhero swan song " Logan ," they come in handy in real life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNet News.