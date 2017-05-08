Detroit Entrepreneur Launches Superinfused Beverages As A Healthy Soft Drink Alternative
The drinks that bear his name, Cason Superinfused Beverages , were designed by the 31-year-old Detroiter to have the sweetness, bubbles and fizz of pop, but without any sugar, calories or artificial additives. The beverage line, sweetened with extracts of the plant stevia, reached shelves last October.
