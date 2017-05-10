Coke's new CEO: 'The next stage has t...

Coke's new CEO: 'The next stage has to be about growth'

Post and Courier

James Quincey, 52, began his tenure as Coca-Cola's new chief executive with a bang, recently announcing that the soft drink company will need to cut about 1,200 jobs, mostly at its Atlanta headquarters. The 20-plus-year Coke veteran, who hails from Britain, says the job cuts are needed to free up about $800 million in annual spending.



