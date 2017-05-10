Cocktail Investing Ep. 18: Trump Trade Winds Down, Coke Misreads...

Cocktail Investing Ep. 18: Trump Trad...

In this week's program, Tematica's investing mixologists Chris Versace and Lenore Hawkins sit down to discuss some of the week's economic data, relevant political events and share where they have spotted a few of the latest Thematic Signals . From the ongoing slaughter in brick-and-mortar retail that sits at the intersection of our Cash-strapped Consumer, Cash-less Consumption and Connected Society themes to Coca-Cola's CEO blaming the Connected Society on falling soda sales volumes in the face of consumers' continual moves towards Food's with Integrity , we break down the week's news into actionable analysis while having ourselves a little fun.

