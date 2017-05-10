Coca-Cola teams up with grocery giant Albertsons to steal your...
Struggling to maintain its customer base amid lagging sales, soft drink giant Coca-Cola has developed a new program in partnership with grocery supermarkets that invades people's smartphones in order to steal their private information and send them custom-tailored coupons and other marketing material - this, after previously attempting to boost sales by pushing soda for breakfast . Albertsons is reportedly the first grocery chain to adopt the technology, which utilizes digital signage placed at grocery end caps that targets shoppers and drives them towards the beverage aisle.
