Coca-Cola teams up with grocery giant Albertsons to steal your...

Struggling to maintain its customer base amid lagging sales, soft drink giant Coca-Cola has developed a new program in partnership with grocery supermarkets that invades people's smartphones in order to steal their private information and send them custom-tailored coupons and other marketing material - this, after previously attempting to boost sales by pushing soda for breakfast . Albertsons is reportedly the first grocery chain to adopt the technology, which utilizes digital signage placed at grocery end caps that targets shoppers and drives them towards the beverage aisle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.