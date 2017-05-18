Coca-Cola quietly reducing sugar in s...

Coca-Cola quietly reducing sugar in several beverages

Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Corporation is quietly reducing the amount of sugar added to some of its popular sodas and added artificial sweeteners to maintain the same taste. The drinks that have reduced sugar are Sprite, Fanta and Dr. Pepper and no one seems to have noticed as sales of those three beverages have not declined.

