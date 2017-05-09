Coca - 'Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Reports First Quarter 2017 Results

Basic net loss per share in Q1 2017 improved to $0.54 from basic net loss per share of $1.08 and comparable basic net income per share remained flat at $0.45 Equivalent unit case volume in Q1 2017 grew 38.3% and comparable equivalent unit case volume grew 2.6% CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 09, 2017 -- Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated today reported operating results for the first quarter ended April 2, 2017.

