China's Tingyi logs first quarterly profit rise in nearly 3 years
May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products. Tingyi, the Chinese partner of Starbucks Corp for ready-to-drink coffee and PepsiCo Inc for fruit juice, said attributable profit for the three months to the end of March rose 15.3 percent to 433.5 million yuan from 375.9 million yuan a year earlier.
