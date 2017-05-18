Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) - Research Analysts' Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV recently: 5/15/2017 - Anheuser Busch Inbev NV had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock. 5/10/2017 - Anheuser Busch Inbev NV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

