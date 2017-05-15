Anheuser-Busch boosts spending to ada...

Anheuser-Busch boosts spending to adapt to fragmented market

20 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Anheuser-Busch is upgrading its U.S. breweries and plans to build two new distribution centers as it adapts to an increasingly fragmented beer market. The maker of Budweiser, Bud Light and Stella Artois says the upgrades and new distribution centers in Los Angeles and Columbus, Ohio will allow it to store a greater variety of products and get them to customers faster.

