An unlikely industry is being hit by the retail apocalypse
Plummeting mall traffic isn't just hurting retailers like Sears and Macy's - it's impacting soda giants like Coca-Cola. According to Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey, a monumental shift in the way consumers shop is forcing the beverage company to change its own sales tactics.
