Altria Falls Short on Falling Volume, Sluggish Sales Growth
Yet the secular decline in smoking always has an impact on Altria's results, and efforts to offset those declines with other strategic moves meet with mixed success over time. Coming into Tuesday's first-quarter financial report, Altria investors were hoping that the company would once again find ways to produce at least modest growth going forward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|8
|Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1...
|Apr 12
|ardith
|1
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr 6
|andet1987
|4
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Do Sin Taxes Really Work?
|Mar '17
|DickEly3
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC