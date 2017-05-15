AIG Appoints Brian Duperreault President and Chief Executive Officer
American International Group, Inc. announced today the appointment of Brian Duperreault as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director effective May 14, 2017. Mr. Duperreault has resigned as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton Insurance Group .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c...
|Apr '17
|Trump Plotza
|8
|Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1...
|Apr '17
|ardith
|1
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|4
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Do Sin Taxes Really Work?
|Mar '17
|DickEly3
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC