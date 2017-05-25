3 Dividend Stock Winners

3 Dividend Stock Winners

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Motley Fool

For investors with the patience to let their gains compound for years, buying and holding high-quality dividend stocks is the best way to predictably generate wealth over the long term. But given the S&P 500 's strong historical average return of roughly 10%, finding dividend stocks that can actually beat the market is easier said than done.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c... Apr '17 Trump Plotza 8
News Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1... Apr '17 ardith 1
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr '17 andet1987 4
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar '17 CZars_R_US 3
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
News Do Sin Taxes Really Work? Mar '17 DickEly3 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,315 • Total comments across all topics: 281,283,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC