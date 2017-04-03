Zoning, flooding issues in District 7 City Council campaign
The race for District 7 on the Fort Worth City Council has drawn one of the two youngest candidates this election cycle, a far north Fort Worth resident who declared his candidacy in January when he spoke to the council about a mixed-income housing development going in near his home. Michael Matos, 25 , said he is is unhappy with the way the city handled a case for the Standard at Boswell Marketplace housing project, to be located at the northwest corner of Old Decatur and West Bailey Boswell roads .
