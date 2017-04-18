Why Constellation Brands Will Continue to Outperform

After four years of wildly successful expansion in its beer business, supplemented by lucrative wine portfolio additions, Constellation Brands , Inc. might seem to be nearing a revenue plateau.But rather than fizzling out from sheer exhaustion, the Victor, New York-based alcoholic beverage giant is likely to continue to exhibit outperformance in the near to medium term, for two simple reasons that we'll dive into below. The primary factor that will support Constellation's growth is unyielding market demand for the company's Mexican beer brands.

