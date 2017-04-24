While you were sleeping: Concern about Trump's tax plans
Wall Street gave up some of its earlier gains after the US administration's unveiling of tax cut plans fell short on details. "The plan that has been announced today is very aggressive, and unlikely to pass as is," Alan Gayle, a senior strategist at RidgeWorth Investments in Atlanta, told Bloomberg.
