What Is "Facebook Spaces?"

What Is "Facebook Spaces?"

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Money Morning

Between April 18 and April 19, Facebook Inc. presented the future of virtual reality and augmented reality at its developer conference. Facebook Spaces is an AR/VR platform where friends can interact with each other through Facebook's VR headset, Oculus Rift.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Money Morning.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr 18 yidfellas v USA 5
News Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 8
News Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1... Apr 12 ardith 1
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr 6 andet1987 4
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar 31 CZars_R_US 3
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
News Do Sin Taxes Really Work? Mar '17 DickEly3 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,934 • Total comments across all topics: 280,640,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC