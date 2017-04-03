Warren Buffett adorns Cherry Coke can...

Warren Buffett adorns Cherry Coke cans in China

19 hrs ago

Coca-Cola Co is putting the likeness of Warren Buffett on Cherry Coke cans in China, hoping to benefit from its biggest shareholder's popularity in the country. According to its website, Coca-Cola got permission from the billionaire investor to use his image on cans for a limited time, while supplies last.

