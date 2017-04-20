VIDEO: Kendall Jenner, Pepsi slammed ...

VIDEO: Kendall Jenner, Pepsi slammed for tone-deaf commercial

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

A new commercial for Pepsi-Cola starring model and reality TV personality Kendall Jenner is getting slammed across social media with claims that it makes light of protests and is tone-deaf. Teen Vogue reported Tuesday that the commercial, titled " Live For Now Moments Anthem ," starts with images of a protest as Jenner poses in a photo shoot wearing dark makeup and a blond wig.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China 16 hr andet1987 2
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar 31 CZars_R_US 3
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 24 USS LIBERTY 3
News Do Sin Taxes Really Work? Mar 17 DickEly3 1
News Philly Soda Tax Layoffs Begin; Press Doesn't Ch... Mar 6 Kman10kman 1
News DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09) Feb '17 Heartbreak 101 5
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Feb '17 WasteWater 21
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pakistan
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,086 • Total comments across all topics: 280,074,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC