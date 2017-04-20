VIDEO: Kendall Jenner, Pepsi slammed for tone-deaf commercial

A new commercial for Pepsi-Cola starring model and reality TV personality Kendall Jenner is getting slammed across social media with claims that it makes light of protests and is tone-deaf. Teen Vogue reported Tuesday that the commercial, titled " Live For Now Moments Anthem ," starts with images of a protest as Jenner poses in a photo shoot wearing dark makeup and a blond wig.

