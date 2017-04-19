US Soda Sales Drops for 12th Straight...

US Soda Sales Drops for 12th Straight Year on Sugar Taxes

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Sales of soda drinks decreased about 1.2 percent in the United States in 2016, falling for the 12th year in a row, a report by trade publication Beverage Digest showed, as demand was hit by consumer choosing healthier options and a slew of sugar taxes aimed at stemming obesity and diabetes. The per capita consumption of soda drinks, including energy drinks, fell to about 642 8-ounce servings last year, the lowest level since 1985, when the Beverage Digest began tracking consumption trends, the publication said on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Tue yidfellas v USA 5
News Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 8
News Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1... Apr 12 ardith 1
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr 6 andet1987 4
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar 31 CZars_R_US 3
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 24 USS LIBERTY 3
News Do Sin Taxes Really Work? Mar '17 DickEly3 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,718 • Total comments across all topics: 280,421,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC