UnitedHealth to Test Durability of 2017's Strong Start

UnitedHealth's first-quarter earnings call Tuesday morning will be a big test of the company's prediction for strong revenue and earnings per share growth in 2017. United is the first in a string of health insurers that will report quarterly earnings in the next few weeks and is considered to be among the strongest in a sector beset by uncertainty over the fate of the Affordable Care Act and the millions of subsidized policies purchased through government-run exchanges.

