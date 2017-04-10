Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax ...

Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1T Infrastructure Plan

President Donald Trump will meet with about 20 chief executives on Tuesday as he works to gain support for a $1 trillion infrastructure program, tax reform and other administration priorities, said White House spokesman Sean Spicer. Trump will meet with the heads of General Motors Co, International Business Machines Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, a government official briefed on the matter said.

