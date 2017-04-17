Texas alcohol commission's director q...

Texas alcohol commission's director quits under criticism

The embattled director of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has resigned after lawmakers sharply criticized her agency taking taxpayer-funded trips to Hawaii and San Diego. Sherry Cook's resignation came weeks after the Texas Tribune reported on those trips and the ties between the agency and the beverage industry it regulates.

