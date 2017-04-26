Stronger sales for PepsiCo in 1Q, profits jump
Higher prices and stronger drink sales pushed PepsiCo beyond most expectations that Wall Street had about its first quarter. For the period ended March 25, PepsiCo Inc. earned $1.32 billion, or 91 cents per share.
