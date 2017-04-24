South Dakota man claims he found mouse in Coca-Cola can
The Daily Republic reports that Duane Putzier says he became ill, missed 60 hours of work and accumulated $1,000 in medical bills after finding the mouse on June 7. Coca-Cola Co. attorneys argue the mouse would have been more decomposed if it really had been in the can for six weeks, the amount of time between bottling and consumption.
