South Africa beverage industry calls for 'effective anti-obesity...
With South Africa's sugar tax put back until later this year, the Beverage Association of South Africa is calling on the government to involve all parties in developing 'an effective anti-obesity solution' rather than singling out the beverage category with 'punitive taxes'. The proposal for a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages was announced in the February 2016 Budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BeverageDaily.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|21 hr
|andet1987
|2
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar 31
|CZars_R_US
|3
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Do Sin Taxes Really Work?
|Mar 17
|DickEly3
|1
|Philly Soda Tax Layoffs Begin; Press Doesn't Ch...
|Mar 6
|Kman10kman
|1
|DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Heartbreak 101
|5
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|21
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC