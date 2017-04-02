SMC raps BOC over - wrongful seizure' of fuel imports
SL Harbor Bulk Terminal Corporation, a unit of San Miguel Corporation, has filed a suit against the Bureau of Customs questioning the latter's move in confiscating its bunker fuel cargo, allegedly without due process even if the cargo had complete documents supporting the product imports. The case was filed before the Court of Tax Appeals , primarily seeking to nullify the forfeiture of the shipments by the Customs Collector at the Limay Port in Bataan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Fri
|CZars_R_US
|3
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Do Sin Taxes Really Work?
|Mar 17
|DickEly3
|1
|Philly Soda Tax Layoffs Begin; Press Doesn't Ch...
|Mar 6
|Kman10kman
|1
|DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Heartbreak 101
|5
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|21
|High Earnings Expectations For Pepsi, Not So Mu...
|Feb '17
|Lonnie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC