SMC raps BOC over - wrongful seizure' of fuel imports

SL Harbor Bulk Terminal Corporation, a unit of San Miguel Corporation, has filed a suit against the Bureau of Customs questioning the latter's move in confiscating its bunker fuel cargo, allegedly without due process even if the cargo had complete documents supporting the product imports. The case was filed before the Court of Tax Appeals , primarily seeking to nullify the forfeiture of the shipments by the Customs Collector at the Limay Port in Bataan.

