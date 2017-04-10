Smartwater's Latest Show Aniston In Glamour, Downtime Modes Marketing Daily a " 50 minutes ago
In the latest extension of Jennifer Aniston's longtime brand rep role for Coca-Cola's Smartwater, the star is depicted with the water in hand in downtime moments, as well as glamorous, job-related activities. The campaign - which includes print magazines, digital and social platforms, and out-of-home across the country, but no television - focuses on Smartwater's "purity and clean taste."
