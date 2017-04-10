Scientists are trying to redesign the...

Scientists are trying to redesign the sugar molecule to make it healthier

Sugar is undergoing a makeover in food labs as the not-so-sweet science increasingly shows eating too much sugar can pose serious health risks , from diabetes to heart disease. Sugar is already prevalent in foods ranging from cereal and spaghetti sauce to soda and sweets.

