San Miguel subsidiary sues Philippine...

San Miguel subsidiary sues Philippine Customs

2 hrs ago

A unit of San Miguel Corp has sued the Bureau of Customs for its recent seizure of bunker fuel cargo witha out due process and despite being presented with a complete set of import documents. A unit of San Miguel Corp has sued the Bureau of Customs for its recent seizure of bunker fuel cargo without due process and despite being presented with a complete set of import documents.

Chicago, IL

