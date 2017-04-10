Ruling party ramps up criticism of US

US Ambassador William Heidt speaks at the opening of a Coca-Cola factory in Phnom Penh in December as Prime Minister Hun Sen looks on. Pointed critiques of the United States by Cambodia's ruling party are nothing new given the long-fractious relationship between the two states, but the volume of scorn recently heaped on America's actions both at home and abroad by Phnom Penh appears to point to a new strategy: that the best defence is a good offence, according to analysts.

