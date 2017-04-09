River & Mercantile Asset Management L...

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys New Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund bought 19,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000.

