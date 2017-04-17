Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $228,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc
Renaissance Investment Group LLC held its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock at the end of the first quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|8
|Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1...
|Apr 12
|ardith
|1
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr 6
|andet1987
|4
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar 31
|CZars_R_US
|3
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Do Sin Taxes Really Work?
|Mar 17
|DickEly3
|1
|Philly Soda Tax Layoffs Begin; Press Doesn't Ch...
|Mar '17
|Kman10kman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC