Pepsi Pulls Ad Featuring Kendall Jenner After Accused...
Pepsi today pulled an ad after it was widely mocked and criticised for appearing to trivialise protests for social justice causes. "Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding," the company said.
