Park National Corp OH Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,398 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 599 shares during the period.

