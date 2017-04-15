Park National Corp OH Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc
Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,398 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 599 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c...
|Fri
|Trump Plotza
|8
|Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1...
|Apr 12
|ardith
|1
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr 6
|andet1987
|4
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar 31
|CZars_R_US
|3
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Do Sin Taxes Really Work?
|Mar 17
|DickEly3
|1
|Philly Soda Tax Layoffs Begin; Press Doesn't Ch...
|Mar '17
|Kman10kman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC