NPAC celebrates "Ten Years of Wow!"

Paul Hoverman, Executive Director of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, presents conductor of the Boston Pops Orchestra Keith Lockhart with a bottle of Robert Mondavi Maestro wine during Saturday's dinner to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Niswonger Preforming Arts Center. Scott Niswonger, chairman and founder of the Niswonger Foundation, spoke about the NPAC in which he played a key role of constructing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.