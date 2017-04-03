NPAC celebrates "Ten Years of Wow!"
Paul Hoverman, Executive Director of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, presents conductor of the Boston Pops Orchestra Keith Lockhart with a bottle of Robert Mondavi Maestro wine during Saturday's dinner to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Niswonger Preforming Arts Center. Scott Niswonger, chairman and founder of the Niswonger Foundation, spoke about the NPAC in which he played a key role of constructing.
