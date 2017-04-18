Millennials Are Getting High on Weed Instead of Drunk on Beer - How to Invest in This Trend

Consumers, especially millennials, increasingly view marijuana as a safer alternative to alcohol, potentially bad news for Molson Coors and Craft Brew Alliance . Since 2008, 18- to 25-year-olds' incidences of alcohol consumption over the past year fell 2.5%, while marijuana incidence increased 4.6% during the same period, Cowen analyst Vivien Azer wrote in a note on Thursday.

