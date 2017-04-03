Manilow comes out
Barry Manilow tells People magazine that he hid being gay for decades because he thought he would be "disappointing fans if they knew." The music legend married his longtime manager, Gary Kief, in a 2014 ceremony at their home in Palm Springs, Calif.
