Kiwi wines conquer key US market, beating Australian exports for the first time
The value of New Zealand wine shipped to the US jumped 11 per cent last year to $US400 million , beating Australia's earnings there for the first time, according to figures from Gomberg, Fredrikson & Associates. New Zealand is reaping dividends from pushing quality wines at higher prices to the lucrative American market, where drinkers are becoming increasingly discerning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1...
|5 hr
|ardith
|1
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr 6
|andet1987
|4
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar 31
|CZars_R_US
|3
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Do Sin Taxes Really Work?
|Mar 17
|DickEly3
|1
|Philly Soda Tax Layoffs Begin; Press Doesn't Ch...
|Mar '17
|Kman10kman
|1
|DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Heartbreak 101
|5
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC