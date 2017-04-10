Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories ...

Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of chocolate this Easter bank holiday

The pile of sweet treats adds up to over double the recommended allowance across the full four-day bank holiday weekend for a child aged 7-10, and ten times the recommended daily sugar allowance. Totting up to an incredible 2,000g of sugar and 1,000g of fat, even eating this across the four-day bank holiday weekend would not come close to the RDI - a child's sugar intake of this magnitude should be spread over 83 days.

