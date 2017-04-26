Is Budweiser Really the Cause of Bost...

Is Budweiser Really the Cause of Boston Beer's Problems?

It's true Anheuser-Busch is buying up brewers and distributors, but it's not so clear that is what's wrong with the craft beer industry. The mega-brewer's own mass-produced beer business is flagging, and stopping it from making acquisitions won't help Boston Beer sell more Samuel Adams.

