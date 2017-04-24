How a former Coca-Cola chief revamped a 'failed shopping centre' in heart of Dublin

A shopping centre in the heart of Dublin's International Financial Services Centre lay vacant, until the former CEO of Coca-Cola saw its potential. http://www.independent.ie/business/commercial-property/how-a-former-cocacola-chief-revamped-a-failed-shopping-centre-in-heart-of-dublin-35663020.html A shopping centre in the heart of Dublin's International Financial Services Centre lay vacant, until the former CEO of Coca-Cola saw its potential.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.